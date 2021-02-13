Autonio (NIOX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.05 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded up 263.2% against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $10.05 million and approximately $656,378.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00059127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00283863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00093660 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00090319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00088509 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,931.49 or 0.99322378 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00062333 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

Autonio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

