Auxilium (AUX) Achieves Market Cap of $835,096.76

Auxilium (CURRENCY:AUX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Auxilium has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Auxilium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Auxilium has a total market capitalization of $835,096.76 and $53,618.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Auxilium

Auxilium is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,372,611 coins. The official website for Auxilium is auxilium.global . Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auxilium’s official message board is forum.auxilium.global

Buying and Selling Auxilium

Auxilium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auxilium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auxilium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auxilium using one of the exchanges listed above.

