Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.34 Billion

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $43.44 or 0.00091337 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 141.7% higher against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.34 billion and $382.21 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00061352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.72 or 0.00276963 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00088447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00087959 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,409.74 or 0.97584853 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00062826 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00188295 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

Buying and Selling Avalanche

