AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,663 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $13,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 16.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AVB opened at $179.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.24. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVB. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.