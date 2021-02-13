AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,663 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $13,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 68,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB stock opened at $179.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.24. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

