Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 11,000 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 0.43% of Heritage Insurance worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 85,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $267.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.67. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Insurance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

