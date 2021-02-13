Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 226.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 273.1% in the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $79.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.47. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $80.09.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.