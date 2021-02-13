Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,661 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,856,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,538,000 after buying an additional 68,284 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 250,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 238,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 139,323 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 212,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 63,135 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period.

BATS NULG opened at $61.20 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.40.

