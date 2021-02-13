Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $268.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.16 and a 200 day moving average of $238.68. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $268.99.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

