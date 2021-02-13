Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 1,591 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $556.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $246.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

