Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 291 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,065,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,393 shares of company stock valued at $106,582,391. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $486.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.55. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $487.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

