Axe Hits Market Capitalization of $391,425.54 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 34.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Axe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0744 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $391,425.54 and $72,827.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded up 62.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.93 or 0.01092205 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 57.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

