Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity Shards alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00064218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.71 or 0.01079156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00055423 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.79 or 0.05654599 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00027058 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00019228 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00034696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

Axie Infinity Shards is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . Axie Infinity Shards’ official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.