Axie Infinity Shards Price Hits $0.15 (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Axie Infinity Shards token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity Shards has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00071661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.02 or 0.01032473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054380 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.13 or 0.05415822 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00025386 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00018624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Token Profile

Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

