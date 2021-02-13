Axis DeFi One Day Trading Volume Hits $166,239.00 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded up 54.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Axis DeFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001619 BTC on popular exchanges. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $166,239.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00074984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.16 or 0.01049855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00057077 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.50 or 0.05453035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025956 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Axis DeFi Token Trading

Axis DeFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.