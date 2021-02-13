Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.05. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $177.71.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total value of $12,319,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,883,353.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $360,476.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,027.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,686 shares of company stock worth $13,632,750. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after acquiring an additional 82,200 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,329,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,544 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 23,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.