Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAXN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $177.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.45, a P/E/G ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $170,924.97. Following the sale, the executive now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,840.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $307,838.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,839,254.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,686 shares of company stock worth $13,632,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 24.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

