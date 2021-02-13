Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Azarga Uranium Corp. (TSE:AZZ)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.26. Azarga Uranium shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 2,376,831 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$59.01 million and a PE ratio of -36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21.

About Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ)

Azarga Uranium Corp. operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company owns interests in the Dewey Burdock project covering an area of approximately 12,613 surface acres and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; and Gas Hills project covering an area of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres located to the east of Riverton, Wyoming.

