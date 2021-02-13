Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Hits $66.30 on Top Exchanges

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $153.70 million and $75.72 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for $66.30 or 0.00141146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00060581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00275841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00099973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00079172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00089503 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,211.20 or 0.96243386 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

