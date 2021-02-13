Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $14,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Baidu by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Baidu by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $313.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.77 and a 200-day moving average of $160.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $322.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIDU. China Renaissance Securities raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Baidu from $190.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.37.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

