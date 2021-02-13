Baker Hughes Holdings LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Baker Hughes Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 640,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. NextDecade comprises 0.1% of Baker Hughes Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC owned about 0.53% of NextDecade at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 492,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 337,079 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NextDecade by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NextDecade alerts:

Shares of NEXT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,258. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. NextDecade Co. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.