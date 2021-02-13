Banano (BAN) One Day Volume Hits $99,031.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 27.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Banano has a total market cap of $7.71 million and $99,031.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Banano has traded up 227.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.72 or 0.00273773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00072263 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.65 or 0.01039751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00088920 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00055498 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,460,235 coins and its circulating supply is 1,194,746,353 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.