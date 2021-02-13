Banano Price Tops $0.0053 on Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and $62,139.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 177.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00060553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.06 or 0.00277817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00064946 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.81 or 0.01078550 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00098288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007177 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,460,235 coins and its circulating supply is 1,194,746,353 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.