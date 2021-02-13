Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.97

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.97 and traded as high as $15.90. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 181,902 shares changing hands.

BLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,993 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 354,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 271,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 105,827 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

