Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.97

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.97 and traded as high as $15.90. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 181,902 shares changing hands.
BLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.47.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile (NYSE:BLX)
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.
