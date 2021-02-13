Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.61

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.61 and traded as high as $7.62. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 837,769 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander (Brasil) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0254 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 59.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 0.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

