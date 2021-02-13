Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bangkok Bank Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of BKKLY traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $21.19. 402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $24.51.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, collateral, overdraft, and personal loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bills of exchange, and bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

