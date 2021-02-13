Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Update

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the January 14th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.0 days.

Shares of BYCBF stock traded down $50.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,275.00. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,330.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,184.49. Barry Callebaut has a one year low of $1,860.00 and a one year high of $2,385.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training center services.

