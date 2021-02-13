Base Protocol Trading 78% Higher This Week (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 78% higher against the US dollar. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $8.45 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00003694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.81 or 0.00275914 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00088681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00087294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00090815 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00065638 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,406.34 or 0.97885309 BTC.

Base Protocol Token Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 8,272,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,986 tokens. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

Base Protocol Token Trading

Base Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

