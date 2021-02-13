BASIC Trading Down 1% This Week (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 1% lower against the dollar. BASIC has a market cap of $25.05 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00060708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.41 or 0.00278229 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00098654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00080782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00089771 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,094.01 or 0.97590272 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 tokens. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

