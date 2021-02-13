Basid Coin (BASID) Reaches Market Cap of $176.38 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Basid Coin has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Basid Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000654 BTC on major exchanges. Basid Coin has a total market capitalization of $176.38 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00059447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.01 or 0.00273980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00087430 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00086723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00090540 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00064965 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,667.52 or 0.98349648 BTC.

Basid Coin Token Profile

Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,952,726 tokens. Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

Basid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.