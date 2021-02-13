Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.71 Million

Brokerages expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to announce sales of $112.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.50 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $112.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $455.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $451.22 million to $460.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $464.33 million, with estimates ranging from $458.66 million to $470.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.60 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $25.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.