Bata (BTA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. Bata has a total market cap of $47,338.72 and $23.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bata

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official website is bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

