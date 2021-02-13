Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.67

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.67 and traded as high as $54.45. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 2,231,473 shares changing hands.

BAYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €69.93 ($82.27).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €50.67.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

