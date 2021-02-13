BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) vs. Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Head to Head Contrast

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get BBQ alerts:

49.3% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of BBQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

BBQ has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Roman’s has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BBQ and Noble Roman’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $82.27 million 0.69 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A Noble Roman’s $11.70 million 0.78 -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Noble Roman’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BBQ.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and Noble Roman’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 5.48% -12.03% -2.70% Noble Roman’s -11.41% -15.62% -5.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BBQ and Noble Roman’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 1 0 0 2.00 Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

BBQ beats Noble Roman’s on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 27, 2020, it had 139 restaurants, including 48 company-owned restaurants and 91 franchise-operated restaurants in 28 states and three countries. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman's, Inc. sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast items. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 3,064 franchised or licensed outlets. Noble Roman's, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.