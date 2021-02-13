BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $44.96 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,117 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 15,613 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.3% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 242,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $53,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,887 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 244,335 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,345,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $244.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $245.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.63.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

