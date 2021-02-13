Beacon Market Cap Reaches $15,007.58 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 29.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $15,007.58 and approximately $76.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00024775 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001400 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 76.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

