Bean Cash Market Capitalization Achieves $1.90 Million (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $64.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bean Cash token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,027,068,000 tokens. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

Bean Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

