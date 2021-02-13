BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Down 16.2% This Week

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $431,028.43 and $492.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000490 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001608 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 62.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00034101 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,195,783,278 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

