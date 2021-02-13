BeatzCoin Price Down 8.8% This Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $447,850.32 and approximately $111.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000489 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000129 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00034054 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,195,783,278 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.