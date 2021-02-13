Beaxy Price Up 70.5% Over Last Week (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $24,563.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded up 70.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00064653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $507.78 or 0.01077997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007287 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00055263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.23 or 0.05613629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00026996 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00019279 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00034665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,086,487 coins. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

Beaxy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.