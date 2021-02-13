bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BEBE opened at $4.55 on Friday. bebe stores has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30.
bebe stores Company Profile
