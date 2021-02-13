bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BEBE opened at $4.55 on Friday. bebe stores has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30.

bebe stores Company Profile

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

