Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $1,169,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BDX traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.32. 1,136,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.94 and a 200 day moving average of $245.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

