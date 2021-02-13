Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 0.6% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

BDX traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.32. 1,134,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.75. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

