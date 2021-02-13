Beetle Coin Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Beetle Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 45.8% against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $325,583.26 and approximately $2,123.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 255,247,699 tokens. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

