Beldex Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $80.10 million and $796,112.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 177.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.