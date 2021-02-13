Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Tops $3.25

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $72.76 million and $44.36 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $3.25 or 0.00006930 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded up 50% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00067409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.52 or 0.01053900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00056614 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.32 or 0.05599187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00026809 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00018745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bella Protocol Token Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a token. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,375,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

