Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,463.73 ($45.25).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price target on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) stock opened at GBX 2,936 ($38.36) on Friday. Bellway p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 1,735.50 ($22.67) and a one year high of GBX 4,336 ($56.65). The company has a market cap of £3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,929.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,677.98.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

