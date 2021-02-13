Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) (LON:BLV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $151.23

Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) (LON:BLV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $151.23 and traded as high as $185.00. Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) shares last traded at $180.00, with a volume of 9,907 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 166.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 151.23. The firm has a market cap of £63.38 million and a P/E ratio of 12.95.

Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) Company Profile (LON:BLV)

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates three property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 365 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.