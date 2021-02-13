Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $60.39

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.39 and traded as low as $55.00. Benchmark shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 306,543 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 60.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 51.56. The stock has a market cap of £368.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38.

Get Benchmark alerts:

In other news, insider Septima Maguire acquired 32,114 shares of Benchmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £19,910.68 ($26,013.43). Also, insider Peter George acquired 46,000 shares of Benchmark stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £25,300 ($33,054.61). Insiders have acquired 98,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,068 over the last ninety days.

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.