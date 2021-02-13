Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Trading Down 45.9% This Week

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Benchmark Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.82 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 45.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00059277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.20 or 0.00282005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00096686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00091046 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00087898 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,077.34 or 0.98293353 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00061948 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 96,971,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,735,683 tokens. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

Benchmark Protocol Token Trading

Benchmark Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

